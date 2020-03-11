|
Clarksville Police report Hit and Run Driver Daniel Lopez-Villa turns himself in
Clarksville, TN – On March 10th, 2020, around 9:00am, Daniel Lopez-Villa a 27 years old hispanic male, 5’7″, 190 lbs turned himself in to Clarksville Police Department.
FACT investigators interviewed Daniel Lopez-Villa in reference to the hit and run crash on March 3rd, 2020. During the interview, Lopez-Villa admitted to driving the 2009 Ford F150 and striking John Dukes, Jr. in the roadway.
Daniel Lopez-Villa was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with Leaving The Scene Of A Crash with Injury and Driving without a License.
John Dukes, Jr. remains at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition.
The lead investigator is Investigator Victor Crosby 931.648.0656 ext 5336.
