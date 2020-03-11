Clarksville Police request public help locating runaway La’Treious Cortner

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report that La’Treious Cortner left his residence on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 around 6:30pm and has not returned. He was last seen by a relative in Nashville in the area of Lewis Street.

He is 12 years old, 5’2, 100lbs, black hair and brown eyes.

If he is spotted, please call 911. Anyone with information can contact Detective John Neal, 931.648.0656, ext. 5538, Tipsline, 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591 .

