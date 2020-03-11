Montgomery County announces Adult and Youth Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award Recipients

Montgomery County, TN – Two Montgomery County residents were recognized in Franklin, Tennessee in February and again at the formal March County Commission meeting, because they were selected as the Montgomery County recipients of at the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards (GVSA).

The Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award is a statewide recognition program that was instituted by former Governor Phil Bredesen to honor and publicly recognize citizens in the adult and youth category from each county for their exemplary volunteer service to their community.

Gary Norris was selected as the 2019 Adult GVSA recipient for his long-time commitment and passion to help families in our community obtain affordable, decent homes through his long- time support of generous donations and service to Habitat for Humanity as a business owner and a board member.

Norris also worked to institute the Clarksville Home Builders Association and served in several different capacities on the board throughout the years, working to establish scholarships for Austin Peay State University students and provide donations to Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

Norris has been giving back to Clarksville, Montgomery County for nearly four decades by volunteering his time and talents to many local non-profit and civic organizations.

He has also served on the City Board of Zoning Appeals, Montgomery County Historic Zoning Commission and Common Design Review Board, Clarksville Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission, Montgomery County Board of Zoning Appeals, the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce and as an elder at First Presbyterian Church.

“I believe everyone should become involved in their community. Why not give back to the place that has done so much for us,” said Norris.

In 2019, he chose to continue giving back to the community by accepting the appointment of the vacant Ward 11 City Council seat as another way to serve Clarksville, Montgomery County.

Taylor Genee Albertia was selected as the 2019 Youth GVSA recipient for her active volunteer experiences throughout Montgomery County.

Albertia was recently recognized with The President’s Volunteer Service Award for having completed more than 300 hours of volunteer service within a calendar year. She has been an active member of Junior Civitan International for approximately six years.

Albertia also serves as an ambassador for Lead United with Clarksville United Way and a Montgomery County Mayor’s Emerging Leader, makes the time to volunteer as a music camp leader, a mentor for those with special needs, visits the elderly in nursing homes and participates in food and clothing drives while maintaining high academic standards and serving on her school’s yearbook staff.

“I give because it’s something we do in my family. I’ve never known anything but volunteering and I think it is important that we show compassion to others,” said Albertia.

Anyone who would like to nominate an individual or anyone who would like to self-nominate can find information about the GVSA at https://www.tn.gov/volunteer-tennessee/vt-events/vt-gvsa.html

Nominations for this year’s honorees are due to *protected email* by November 17th, 2020.

