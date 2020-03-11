Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrest Four Suspects for Theft of Property

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) recovered over $200,000 in stolen property and arrested four suspects involved in a two state crime spree.

The MCSO received a tip from the Hopkinsville Police Department that property stolen from General Steel in Hopkinsville, Kentucky was located at a residence in the 2500 block of Rawlings Road in Woodlawn, Tennessee.

Patrol deputies and investigators searched the property and located two commercial work trucks, an enclosed trailer, and an ATV.

In addition to the stolen property, deputies discovered numerous firearms, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia at the home.

Derek Eugene Summers, 41, was taken into custody and charged with felony theft, felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, schedule II resale, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $275,000.

Summers has an extensive criminal history and is currently on probation. In 2018 he was sentenced to four years probation for numerous drug offenses after accepting a plea deal.

Summers recently accepted another plea deal and received a one year probated sentence for two counts of accessory after the fact in connection to two homicides committed by Kirby Wallace, theft of property, and tampering with evidence.

“Despite his extensive criminal history, Summers has spent very little time in jail,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson. “It is my expectation, as is it the expectation of our citizens, that repeat offenders not be given the opportunity to find new victims. I will ensure their voice is heard during the sentencing process for these new crimes.”

Derek Eugene Summers

Gender: M

Race: W

Address: Rawlings Road

Arrest Date: 03.07.2020

Arrest Time: 19:58

Booking Time: 21:32

Arresting Officer: Turner

Charges: Theft of Property, Drugs – SCHE. II (MFG, Sell, Deliver, etc) Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony, Convicted Felon Going Armed, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail

Bond: $275,000

Sidney Alexander Falkner III

Gender: M

Race: W

Address: South main

Arrest Date: 03.07.2020

Arrest Time: 21:42

Booking Time: 22:40

Arresting Officer: Turner

Charges: Theft of Property, Evading Arrest

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail

Bond: $110,000

Michael Gene Hill

Gender: M

Race: W

Address: East Jefferson Davis Highway

Arrest Date: 03.07.2020

Arrest Time: 21:17

Booking Time: 21:33

Arresting Officer: Moore

Charges: Theft of Property, Evading Arrest, Resisting Stop; Frisk; Arrest; Search

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail

Bond: $120,000

Brianna Marie Klein

Gender: F

Race: W

Address: Pembroke Fairview Road

Arrest Date: 03.07.2020

Arrest Time: 19:57

Booking Time: 21:01

Arresting Officer: Turner

Charges: Theft of Property

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail

Bond: $100,000

