President Donald Trump to address Nation tonight about Coronavirus Outbreak

March 11, 2020 | Print This Post
 

The White HouseWashington, D.C. – Tonight, Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 at 8:00pm CT, U.S. President Donald J. Trump will address Americans from the Oval Office about our country’s fight against the global Coronavirus outbreak.
 
Watch Live at 8:00pm CT: President Trump addresses the nation

President Donald Trump signs a Presidential Memorandum on making general use face masks available to our healthcare workers. (White House)

Earlier today, the President met with financial leaders at the White House, discussing how best to meet the needs of customers affected by the Coronavirus.

Ensuring financial relief for both consumers and small businesses is a core piece of the President’s agenda.
 
President Donald Trump also signed a memorandum today directing his Cabinet to make general-use face masks available to healthcare workers. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Secretary of Health and Human Services has also already taken bold steps to incentivize the development of vaccines, therapeutics, and other products that are needed to fight the Coronavirus outbreak and address supply concerns.
 
Stay prepared: Follow CDC for resources and updates on the Coronavirus  
 
More: “Trump Administration Addresses ‘Community Spread’ of Coronavirus”


