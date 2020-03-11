|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Police are trying to locate Larnell Tabor, who has Active Warrants Newer: Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis travels to Southern Indiana, Thursday »
President Donald Trump to address Nation tonight about Coronavirus Outbreak
Washington, D.C. – Tonight, Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 at 8:00pm CT, U.S. President Donald J. Trump will address Americans from the Oval Office about our country’s fight against the global Coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier today, the President met with financial leaders at the White House, discussing how best to meet the needs of customers affected by the Coronavirus.
Ensuring financial relief for both consumers and small businesses is a core piece of the President’s agenda.
SectionsPolitics
TopicsCoronavirus, Donald J. Trump, U.S. President, Washington D.C.
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed