APSU Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison’s Statement on Coronavirus
Clarksville, TN – Statement from Austin Peay State University (APSU) Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison regarding the coronavirus response as of noon, Thursday:
“We recognize the concerns regarding the coronavirus and are closely monitoring the situation along with our campus partners, university experts, the Ohio Valley Conference and the NCAA. We have begun enacting policies and procedures to handle the current situation as it stands and are preparing for any escalation.
“In concert with the president’s announcement this morning, we are suspending activities in any sport not participating in their championship season and taking steps to protect our student-athletes and staff members in those sports actively competing.”
The following information was provided to the athletic department’s staff this morning:
As you know, the Coronavirus COVID-19 has changed the way we live and conduct business for the immediate future. While there are more questions than answers regarding this virus, we must act in the best interest of our student athletes, campus, community and indeed yourself.
The following activities are suspended immediately and indefinitely:
The following activities are canceled and will not be rescheduled:
In addition, the following policies will be in effect immediately and indefinitely:
In the meantime, please make sure you and your staff work diligently to disinfect your offices and team facilities constantly. If you know of any student-athlete, coach or staff member experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, communicate with Joni Johnson and Lisa Varytimidis immediately.
Thank you for your patience during this turbulent time and as always… Let’s Go Peay!
