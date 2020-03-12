APSU Men’s Tennis defeats Southern Indiana, 5-2

Evansville, IN – On the road for the non-conference finale, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis snapped a three-match losing streak by beating Southern Indiana, 5-2, Thursday at the USI Tennis Courts.

The Governors jumped out front early, when Hunter Sanders and Thiago Nogueira posted a straight-sets win in the No. 3 doubles match to start the contest.

The Screaming Eagles were able to close the gap for a short time, winning the No. 2 doubles match over Jacob Lorino and Oliver Andersson.

But the Govs took care of business on the No. 1 line, as Anton Damberg and Julius Gold posted a hard-fought, 6-4 win to claim the doubles point for Austin Peay.

In singles action, it did not take the Govs long to put another point on the board, as Damberg won handily in the No. 1 position to extend the lead. Gold followed suit in the No. 3 position, as his match was the next to go final as he picked up a tough win to put thet Governors up 3-0.

The match-clinching point came from the No. 2 singles match, when Andersson picked up a decisive three-set victory to put the match on ice for the Governors. With the Govs leading 4-0 and the match in hand, Southern Indiana picked up a pair of wins in the No. 4 and 5 positions, as the Screaming Eagles knocked off Lorino and Sanders to cut the deficit to 4-2.

But the Governors picked up the final point of the day when Nogueira picked up a big win in the No. 6 position to lock in a 5-2 win for Austin Peay. Nogueira’s match marked just the second singles win of the spring for the freshman from Clarksville.

Results

Doubles

Anton Damberg/Julius Gold (APSU) def. Yahor Bahdanovich/Marvin Kromer (USI) 6-4

Lucas Sakamaki/Spencer Blandford (USI) def. Jacob Lorino/Oliver Andersson (APSU) 6-3

Hunter Sanders/Thiago Nogueira (APSU) def. Preston Cameron/Kooper Falkenstein (USI) 6-0

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1*

Singles

Anton Damberg (APSU) def. Yahor Bahdanovich (USI) 6-0, 6-4

Oliver Andersson (APSU) def. Marvin Kromer (USI) 6-0, 6-7 (4), 6-4

Julius Gold (APSU) def. Preston Cameron (USI) 6-3, 7-6 (7)

Spencer Blandford (USI) def. Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-3, 3-6, 11-9

Lucas Sakamaki (USI) def. Hunter Sanders (APSU) 6-3, 6-4

Thiago Nogueira (APSU) def. Parker Collignon (USI) 6-3, 7-5

Order of Finish: 1, 3, 2*, 5, 4, 6

