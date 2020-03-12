Austin Peay State University suspends classes until March 23rd due to Coronavirus

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) President Alisa White sent the following letter to the campus community today:

Dear Austin Peay State University Community,

We are continuing to monitor the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in consultation with federal, state and local health officials, and our COVID-19 Task Force.

At this time we are not aware of any members of our campus community who have the new coronavirus. We are joining the state and national efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

After considerable deliberation, we have decided to suspend classes until March 23rd, 2020 and move all classes to fully online instruction. Spring B and Spring II registration will be extended until classes begin March 23rd. A new academic calendar will be posted by the end of the day.

Students in clinicals, field experiences and student teaching should contact their supervisors for information specific to their situation. We will provide advanced notice if we decide to reconvene on-ground classes. I realize this will not be an easy task, and I appreciate everyone’s flexibility for taking on the extra burden in a compressed timeframe.

Additionally, all non-athletic University-sponsored events are canceled until further notice. If it is possible to reschedule events, details will be forthcoming. A decision about commencement will be made in the weeks to come. In following precedence set by the NCAA, sanctioned indoor athletic events will be held without fan attendance through the remainder of the academic year. Only student-athletes, coaches and essential personnel are allowed in the indoor sports venues.

Students living on-campus who can travel to their home or permanent residence are encouraged to do so. However, if leaving campus is not an option, we are prepared to continue supporting residential students, including access to limited dining options. The Office of Housing, Residence Life and Dining Services will be providing details in the days to come through campus email. Regardless of whether you relocate or stay on-campus, the CDC suggests social distancing as an important strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The University remains open, but employees are to consult with their supervisors regarding alternate work arrangements as needed. Essential personnel are still required to report on a normal schedule.

I understand how disappointing many of these cancellations and changes may be to members of our community. I do not take these decisions lightly, and they are based on our collective understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. These decisions are in the best interest of public health, including that of students, faculty, staff and administration.

Thank you to our Coronavirus Task Force for continuing to monitor the environment and to post updates to the University’s website at https://www.apsu.edu/coronavirus. This situation is quickly evolving, and we endeavor to provide the safest environment possible.

Alisa White

President

Austin Peay State University

