CDE Lightband announces Clarksville Community Network

Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband is pleased to announce the debut of a new channel for the Clarksville community – Clarksville Community Network (CCN). CCN’s mission is to provide local entertainment featuring the faces and places of our community to help you get to know and fall in love with our community all over again.

“Clarksville Community Network is a collaborative effort, and that’s a big deal. It shows our commitment to working together for a better community,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “CCN’s mission is to use video content — distributed by CDE Lightband’s fiber optic network and other digital platforms — to create a connected community experience for the Clarksville-Montgomery County community.”

“Because of the changing local media landscape, we need a video-driven resource for telling our community story, especially the people-centered good news that sometimes gets overlooked. CCN’s focus is to be a mirror of the community as it evolves and changes, and to be a hyper-local source so residents can be informed, aware and engaged in their community,” stated Mayor Pitts.

While the channel CCN has been a part of our video line up for quite some time, this newly revamped channel is the result of an exciting partnership with the local city and county governments. Both Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett have collaborated with CDE Lightband to create this new, robust community channel. To ensure the quality of programming is to the highest standards, CDE Lightband partnered with Rick Goodwin Productions for much of the channel’s content.

“CCN is an outstanding way for us to share who we are and to build upon the pride and knowledge of the people who call Clarksville, Montgomery County home. My staff and I are looking forward to working with CDE Lightband to help share the stories of who we are through CCN – our local source for news about the community. This station is another tool we have the opportunity to use to share why we truly are the best place to live,” said Mayor Durrett.

Viewers can expect to see many familiar friends and neighbors when tuning in to CCN. Rick Goodwin and his team have created shows featuring several well-known local artists, area high school sports and many other local favorites such as the Mayor’s Power Breakfast and Parks and Recreation’s Boat Regatta Race. Coming this spring is a show titled “The Local Dish” where Clarksvillian’s answer “What’s the best thing you have ever eaten in Clarksville and where?”

Another show debuting this spring will tell the story of one of the historical centerpieces of our community – the RJ Corman Bridge. Other productions in the works include a talk show format with Roxy Regional Theatre Director Ryan Bowie and a local good news magazine show.

CDE Lightband customers can find CCN on channel 6 or 908 (in HD) on their video line up or channel 6 for streaming customers.

