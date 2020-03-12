Clarksville Academy statement on Coronavirus

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy statement on COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Dear CA Family,

The school administration team, along with Board of Trustees leadership, has been reviewing the latest developments related to COVID-19. This team has been planning and developing contingency plans since early February.

Based on the guidance received from public health experts, the school is taking several new steps in an effort to delay the emergence of COVID-19 in our community.

We are aware that Clarksville-Montgomery County School System and some surrounding counties announced preventative closures.

We are in constant communication with both CMCSS and the Department of Health.

If you are sick or have been told you’ve been exposed to COVID-19

Please do not come to school if you have any cold or flu symptoms. Our standard has always been that you should not come to school until fever free for 24 hours, but in our current state, we ask that you not come to school if you are exhibiting any symptoms.

If you believe you have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 or if you are exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath), please seek treatment from a healthcare professional and follow CDC guidance.

You can find more information from the CDC online at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fabout%2Fprevention-treatment.html

More information for school safety can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/index.html

For questions surrounding illness, contact the Vanderbilt Hotline: 888.312.0847 active 7 days a week 7:00am-7:00pm.

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or you are under surveillance for COVID-19 please contact Melinda Parker, School Nurse at *protected email*

Attendance

We reiterate that any faculty or staff member, who is sick, should not report to work. It is imperative to keep our community healthy. Between March 12th-April 8th, CA will allow exceptions to our student and faculty attendance policies. Specifically, any student who is absent will be counted excused during the above listed time frame. This timeframe will be reviewed as April 8th approaches.

Campus Events, Travel and Visitors

We are continuing to review all scheduled events, travel, and visitor policies. We may need to limit on-campus events of a certain size. We will communicate these cancellations or delays in a timely manner (when possible). Due to the pandemic nature of this virus, communication will be ongoing. Please be sure to read all communication from CA Administrator, CA School Nurse or other CA officials. Touchable surfaces of all buses and vans will be sanitized following morning and afternoon routes.

Please see the list below of canceled or postponed events at this time.

Dental Health Visit—LS March 13th—Canceled

Talent Show-All Schools-March 17th-Postponed

Grandparent’s Day—LS March 19th & 20th-Postponed

Prospective Family Tours & Shadow Days—Postponed (after Spring Break)

4 th Grade PE Unit at APSU—Canceled

Grade PE Unit at APSU—Canceled APSU Dual Enrollment A&P Lab—Anticipated remote learning

Remote Learning

Our Technology Department and Heads of Schools have a plan in place for remote learning. It may become necessary to move from face-to-face class meetings to remote learning. Additional information will be sent to families should the need arise.

Prevention

Please remember to follow the CDC’s prevention guidance and wash your hands with soap often or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Administrators have assessed several other issues, to include, but are not limited to: business continuity planning, special events, and athletic competitions. This situation is evolving hour-by-hour. We will continue to send updates as developments arise.

Detailed Information

You can find detailed information regarding COVID-19 and its effects on Tennessee by visiting: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

CA will post updates here throughout this process.

Sincerely,

The Clarksville Academy Administrative Team

