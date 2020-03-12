Clarksville Montgomery County School System reports Schools to close Friday, March 13th

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has announced that Schools in CMCSS will be closed Friday, March 13th, 2020 out of an abundance of caution.

Twelve-month employees and custodians should report to work. We are continuing our two-step cleaning process and will be meeting with school principals to review our protocols in addressing the Coronavirus.

It is important to note that the suspected case at Moore Magnet Elementary School today has been confirmed as negative by the Tennessee Deaprtment of Health. Our action today was out of caution to protect students, staff and families.

In details released from CMCSS this morning, student absences will be excused without need of a doctor’s note through April 8th. CMCSS will continue to monitor best practices and follow CDC guidelines.

We understand there is anxiety and fear, many times caused by rumor and speculation. We will continue to be transparent and provide further guidance. There are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Montgomery County.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics