Clarksville-Montgomery County under Tornado Watch until late this afternoon
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Motngomery County as well as other parts of Tennessee until 5:00pm CT this afternoon, Thursday, March 12th, 2020.
This alert includes: Benton County, Carroll County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Dickson County, Dyer County, Gibson County, Henry County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lake County, Montgomery County, Stewart County, Sumner County and Weakley County.
Severe thunderstorms are possible across the area this afternoon and evening. Severe storms are most likely between 5:00pm and midnight, but scattered severe storms could begin early in the afternoon for the northwest quarter of the area, including Clarksville and Nashville.
Damaging winds are the most likely hazard, but tornadoes and large hail may occur as well.
The severe threat will decrease quickly after midnight.
Locally heavy downpours may cause brief flooding of streets and low lying areas.
Friday through Wednesday, repeated rounds of showers with some thunderstorms could cause localized flooding next week. This could eventually lead to rises along creeks and rivers.
