CMCSS releases Moore Magnet School Students early due to Suspected, but unconfirmed case of Coronavirus

March 12, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System reports that students at Moore Magnet Elementary School were dismissed at 11:00am today, Thursday, March 12th, 2020 due to a suspected, but unconfirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Students were provided with a sack lunch prior to dismissal.

Children will arrive home four hours earlier than normal.

Bus drivers will follow their normal drop-off protocol, returning students to the school if required.

Parents and guardians can pick their children up at the school if they are not delivered home.


