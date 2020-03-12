|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
CMCSS releases Moore Magnet School Students early due to Suspected, but unconfirmed case of Coronavirus
Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System reports that students at Moore Magnet Elementary School were dismissed at 11:00am today, Thursday, March 12th, 2020 due to a suspected, but unconfirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Students were provided with a sack lunch prior to dismissal.
Children will arrive home four hours earlier than normal.
Bus drivers will follow their normal drop-off protocol, returning students to the school if required.
Parents and guardians can pick their children up at the school if they are not delivered home.
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville Montgomery County School System, CMCSS, Cornoavirus, COVID-19, Montgomery County, Moore Magnet Elementary School
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed