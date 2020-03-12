CMCSS releases Moore Magnet School Students early due to Suspected, but unconfirmed case of Coronavirus

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System reports that students at Moore Magnet Elementary School were dismissed at 11:00am today, Thursday, March 12th, 2020 due to a suspected, but unconfirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Students were provided with a sack lunch prior to dismissal.

Children will arrive home four hours earlier than normal.

Bus drivers will follow their normal drop-off protocol, returning students to the school if required.

Parents and guardians can pick their children up at the school if they are not delivered home.

