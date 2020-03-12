|
Major League Soccer suspends 2020 season for 30 days due to Coronavirus
New York, NY – Major League Soccer has suspended all games, effective immediately, for 30 days, the league announced Thursday, March 12th, 2020 as it continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 (the coronavirus).
The MLS announcement comes in the wake of the NBA suspending its season on Wednesday night. Prior to the suspension of the MLS season, two MLS matches scheduled for March 21st had already been postponed in Seattle and San Jose as measures are taken to contain COVID-19, which to date has seen over 1,000 confirmed cases in the United States.
Read the full statement:
Earlier this week, eMLS Cup, which was scheduled to take place on March 21 in Austin, was postponed following the cancellation of South by Southwest.
Also on Thursday, Concaf suspended its Champions League with immediate effect. LAFC were due to take on Cruz Azul on Thursday night. The USL Championship also suspended play for a minimum of 30 days.
Meanwhile, US Soccer announced that all men’s and women’s national team games due to be played in March and April had been canceled.
