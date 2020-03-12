Nashville Sounds announce Vanderbilt Baseball Games cancelled at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club regrets to announce today the Vanderbilt vs. Belmont game on March 17th and Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb game on March 24th to be played at First Horizon Park have been cancelled due to damages sustained from the tornado this past week.

“We’re very disappointed to not be able to host these two events at First Horizon Park in 2020,” said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. “We fully support these brilliant baseball programs, but at this time our primary focus is to have First Horizon Park functioning as best as we can for Opening Day on April 9th.”

Fans who have purchased tickets to either event will be issued a full refund. For fans who have purchased individual tickets through TicketMaster.com, the refund will automatically occur and should take 3-5 business days to appear on a bank or credit card statement.

Season ticket members who purchased tickets will also be refunded. Those reimbursements will come in the form of credit/debit card reimbursement or check. For any questions please contact the Sounds Ticket Office at 615.690.4487 or *protected email* .

Vanderbilt, Belmont and Lipscomb are working together and exploring possible avenues to reschedule the two games. All announcements for the rescheduled games will come from the respective athletic departments.

The Sounds’ 2020 season begins on Thursday, April 9th when they host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35pm 2020 season ticket memberships are on sale through the Nashville Sounds ticket office.

For more information on membership packages, call 615.690.4487, or e-mail *protected email* .

