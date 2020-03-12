NBA suspends season after Wednesday’s games

New York – The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of the Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

At that time, Wednesday’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.

The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

