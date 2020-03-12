NCAA reports several Men’s Basketball Tournaments have been canceled

Indianapolis, IN – The NCAA has announced today, Thursday, March 12th, 2020, that a number of men’s basketball conference tournaments have been cancelled, including the American, Big Ten and SEC due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) concerns.

Confirmed cancelled basketball tournaments:

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.https://t.co/MeQMNScXKQ

Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 12th, 2020

ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.

Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12th, 2020

