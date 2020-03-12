NCAA Tournaments attendance limited to staff, family

Indianapolis, IN – NCAA president Mark Emmert announced the decision to play all “championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance,” in response to the safety and well-being of student-athletes during the uncertainty of the coronavirus.

The decision was made based on the advice of public health officials and the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, plus discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors.

It was made in the best interest of public health, including coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, student-athletes. You can see what the advisory panel is discussing and doing, as well as getting resources for the coronavirus, by clicking here.

The first official NCAA tournament games affected will be the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, however the many conference tournaments that are ongoing have taken the same precautionary measures and will limit fan attendance to essential staff and family.

If you order your men’s or women’s basketball tournaments online from an official NCAA vendor or through an official NCAA vendor, you will be refunded. No action is necessary, but you can follow up on the process by clicking here.

