Austin Peay State University to offer incoming students new summer camp-style orientation
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is unveiling a new opportunity open to all incoming Governors – Camp R.O.W., a multiday “summer camp” experience focused on building connections with the APSU community.
Camp R.O.W. attendees will join other incoming students to learn about Austin Peay State University, student opportunities and campus traditions. R.O.W. stands for Registration, Orientation, Welcome.
Austin Peay State University will offer extended orientation programs tailored to three incoming student populations.
They are:
The Freshman Experience and AP on the AT Transfer Trip cost $150.00. The Adult Learner Conference is free. Spots are limited.
The program is centered on building strong, positive peer networks before students move onto campus. Activities will include low-ropes course, adventure races, hiking, swimming and kayaking.
The price for the overnight camps includes early campus move-in (August 16th), lodging, transportation, programming, meals and a camp T-shirt.
All freshmen attending Camp R.O.W. must attend Freshman R.O.W., a mandatory orientation for all incoming freshmen.
For more information about APSU Camp R.O.W., visit https://apsu.edu/camprow.
