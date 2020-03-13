Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University to offer incoming students new summer camp-style orientation

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is unveiling a new opportunity open to all incoming Governors – Camp R.O.W., a multiday “summer camp” experience focused on building connections with the APSU community.

Austin Peay State University new summer camp-style orientation to be offered to incoming students in August. (APSU)

Camp R.O.W. attendees will join other incoming students to learn about Austin Peay State University, student opportunities and campus traditions. R.O.W. stands for Registration, Orientation, Welcome.

Austin Peay State University will offer extended orientation programs tailored to three incoming student populations.

They are: 

  • The Freshman Experience: Freshman attendees will stay August 16th-20th at Brandon Springs Group Center at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Click here for the camp’s tentative schedule and other details.
  • AP on the AT Transfer Trip: Newly transferred student attendees will spend August 16th-20th exploring the Appalachian Trail near the Nantahala Outdoor Center. Click here for the trip’s tentative schedule.
  • Adult Learner Conference: Adult learners will have a three-day opportunity (July 28th-30th) to learn about campus, its resources and its traditions while preparing for a return to education. Click here for a tentative conference schedule. 

The Freshman Experience and AP on the AT Transfer Trip cost $150.00. The Adult Learner Conference is free. Spots are limited.

The program is centered on building strong, positive peer networks before students move onto campus. Activities will include low-ropes course, adventure races, hiking, swimming and kayaking. 

The Freshman Experience is scheduled so freshmen return to campus in time to attend the Austin Peay State University Experience (APEX) weekend. The Freshman Experience and AP on the AT Transfer Trip are open to all enrolled freshmen or transfer students.

The price for the overnight camps includes early campus move-in (August 16th), lodging, transportation, programming, meals and a camp T-shirt.

All freshmen attending Camp R.O.W. must attend Freshman R.O.W., a mandatory orientation for all incoming freshmen.

For more information about APSU Camp R.O.W., visit https://apsu.edu/camprow.


