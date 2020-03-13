City of Clarksville changes Plumbing Permits to Flat Fee

Local Plumbers asked for change to create regional standard

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville has adopted a single flat fee of $140.00 for its residential new construction plumbing permits.

The change comes at the request of local plumbers, who convinced Clarksville Building and Codes and the Clarksville City Council that a flat fee, similar to the rate structure at the Montgomery County Codes Office, would simplify the fees and help plumbers by establishing a regional standard.

Plumbers had lobbied the City of Clarksville Gas and Plumbing Board for the change.

An ordinance changing the city code to the flat fee was approved by the Clarksville City Council on March 5th, 2020.

Previously, the permit fee could vary based on the number of fixtures, or drains, planned in a new home. Permits are obtained before building starts, and sometimes — especially in large, custom homes — the number of fixtures could change during construction. Then, during inspections the difference would be found, resulting in fee changes, adding more steps and inspections for both the contractor and Building & Codes.

Now, the flat fee will streamline the process, and the predictability will allow plumbers to be more precise when they prepare bids on new construction projects.

City of Clarksville Building and Codes concluded the change to a $140.00 flat fee for permits would be revenue neutral, and benefit both the department and local plumbers.

