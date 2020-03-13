Representative Mark Green issues Statement on China’s Baseless Accusations Against U.S. Troops

Washington, D.C. – Today, March 13th, 2020 Representative Mark Green made the following statement on China’s baseless accusations against our troops:

“China’s foreign minister just accused the United States of biowarfare. That is a boldfaced lie. COVID-19 (Coronavirus) originated in a Wuhan food market only miles away from a biosafety lab containing some of the world’s most dangerous pathogens. No American official has ever credited this virus as a creation of the Chinese government, and all the world’s scientists agree the vector was an animal in the Chinese live animal markets.

China arrested the doctors who alerted people.

They did not warn the public.

They forcibly shut citizens inside their homes without food and medicine.

They wouldn’t allow CDC or WHO doctors to help. And now they have the audacity to blame America’s own troops! In their thirst for greatness, China will do anything to smear the United States. But China owns this—it’s their virus, that their totalitarian regime let loose through its own dishonesty and corruption.

The United States will hold China accountable for these lies. The only thing our soldiers have been known to bring the world is liberty, freedom, and democracy, something China’s government seems to keep quarantined.”

Related Stories

Sections

Topics