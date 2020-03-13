Roxy Regional Theatre postpones weekend events due to Coronavirus outbreak

Clarksville, TN – Due to the heightened concern over the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, the Roxy Regional Theatre is postponing this weekend’s opening of “A Streetcar Named Desire” and their screening of “The Little Mermaid” until next week.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts has strongly recommended postponing the Roxy’s weekend activities for the safety of all concerned, so the Roxy plans to use the weekend to implement heightened disinfection of frequently touched areas of the theatre.

To replace this weekend’s cancelled performances, the Roxy Regional Theatre is adding two Wednesday evening shows, so “A Streetcar Name Desire” will now open next Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 at 7:00pm.

The traditional pay-what-you-can opening night will begin at 6:30pm Wednesday for a $5.00 minimum donation. Ticket holders for this weekend’s performances of “A Streetcar Name Desire” are being contacted by the Roxy Regional Theatre regarding exchanges or refunds.

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” will now be shown on our big screen next Sunday, March 22nd at 2:00pm (and, subsequently, “Peter Pan” will be screened on Sunday, March 29th at 2:00pm). Previously purchased tickets for “The Little Mermaid” will be honored on the new date, but ticket holders may contact the box office regarding refunds if they will be unable to attend.

The Roxy Regional Theatre sincerely apologizes for the short notice and any inconvenience caused by this change in plans, but the health and safety of you, their patrons, as well as our performers and staff, is our top priority. The Roxy board of directors will continue to closely monitor the outbreak prior to making any future programming decisions.

Thank you so much for your support and understanding. Stay well, and we look forward to seeing you back at the Roxy again soon.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

