Tennessee Athletics releases Coronavirus Information, Updates
Knoxville, TN – As Tennessee Athletics and the UT Office of Emergency Management closely monitor COVID-19 (Coronavirus) developments, the health of our student-athletes, staff and campus community remains at the forefront of all decision making.
These are unique circumstances, and responsible and deliberate decisions are being made in consultation with public health authorities. Given the fluid nature of ongoing developments, we will share new, pertinent information as it becomes available.
The Southeastern Conference on Thursday, March 12th announced the suspension of regular-season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30th.
Later on March 12th, the NCAA announced it was cancelling all of its championships for winter and spring sports.
“These are difficult circumstances to navigate, and we understand and support the conference’s decisions related to upcoming athletic events,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said.
“From an institutional standpoint, we’ll continue to rely on the advice and expertise of public health authorities and the university’s Office of Emergency Management as we approach the coming days and weeks with the health of our student-athletes, staff and campus community at the forefront of our decision making,” Fulmer stated.
Competitions and Tickets
Single-game tickets for baseball and softball purchased directly through AllVols.com or Tennessee Athletics will be refunded in the form of the original payment. Fans will not need to request a refund; those purchases will be automatically refunded in seven to 10 business days. Refunds will be issued to the original purchaser of record.
Recruiting & Travel
For the health and safety of all involved, the SEC is prohibiting its coaches from conducting off-campus recruiting activities or hosting prospective student-athletes on official or unofficial campus visits at this time.
At the institutional level, effective March 10th, nonessential UT-related international and domestic travel outside the state of Tennessee was suspended.
Other Events
All third-party competitions, events and tours scheduled to take place at UT athletic facilities through March 30th are canceled. Events scheduled after that date will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis moving forward.
Individuals who registered to attend the Tennessee Football Coaches Clinic will receive communication directly as it relates to potential status changes for that event.
