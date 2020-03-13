|
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Issues Executive Order Declaring State of Emergency in Response to Coronavirus
Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has issued Executive Order No. 14 declaring a state of emergency in Tennessee to facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
“Today’s action will move us into position to utilize additional emergency funds as needed and relax provisions of certain laws to provide the flexibility needed to respond to this disease,” said Governor Lee.
“While the risk to the general public remains low, we encourage all Tennesseans to exercise caution and maintain good hygiene practices as there are serious risks to our vulnerable populations. We will continue to evaluate and adapt our position accordingly to fit what we believe is best for Tennesseans,” Governor Lee stated.
Executive Order 14 declares a state of emergency to facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19.
To achieve these goals, the order:
Vulnerable populations include older adults and adults with underlying conditions like diabetes, heart disease and respiratory illness.
Non-essential visits to nursing homes and hospitals are strongly discouraged.
The full text of Executive Order No. 14 can be found here.
Up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Tennessee can be found here.
