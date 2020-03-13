Tennessee State Parks Coronavirus Information, Update

Nashville, TN – Tennessee State Parks remain open as we monitor COVID-19 and the impact of coronavirus in our state. We are taking the CDC’s recommended precautions as we work to provide a safe environment for our visitors.

Day-use Visitors: Our parks remain free to enter and enjoy. One of the benefits of the outdoors is the opportunity to find solitude and relaxation with a hike, jog or bike ride. We are taking the recommended precautions from the CDC to maintain clean and sanitary public spaces (visitor centers, restrooms, etc.). There is a state park within an hour of every Tennessean. Your nearby state park is still open and providing outdoor recreation opportunities.

Cabin and Hotel Guests

Cabins and hotels within our parks remain open. We are taking the recommended precautions from the CDC to clean and maintain these facilities. Safety is a top priority for our overnight guests.

Campground Guests

Campgrounds within our parks remain open. We operate a variety of campsites that range from primitive backcountry locations to those with full sewer hookups. We are taking the recommended precautions from the CDC to maintain clean and sanitary public spaces (bathhouses, restrooms, etc.). Guests in self-contained RV units can take advantage of sewer hookups at certain parks and reduce the need to use or interact with public facilities.

The following parks offer campgrounds with some sewer sites. Call the park to inquire about the availability of these sites during your intended visit:

Cedars of Lebanon

Chickasaw

Cumberland Mountain

David Crockett Birthplace

Fall Creek Falls

Indian Mountain

Montgomery Bell

Natchez Trace

Panther Creek

Reelfoot Lake

Rock Island

Tims Ford

Group Guests

If you are a group planner, we encourage you to communicate directly with the park at which you have planned your event. This will allow park staff to work directly with you and answer logistical questions pertaining to your particular event.

Golf Course Guests

Tennessee Golf Trail courses remain open. We are taking the recommended precautions from the CDC to clean and maintain these facilities as we work to protect our players and staff.

Park Event Attendees

At this time, the continuation of park-scheduled events is determined on a park-by-park basis. If you have concerns about a particular event, please call the park that is hosting the event. For events hosted by other organizations at the park, please contact that particular host organization.

What are Tennessee State Parks doing?

Our employees have been instructed to following the guidelines set forth by the Tennessee Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control. This includes frequent washing of hands for at least 20 seconds using soap and hot water, coughing or sneezing into a tissue or arm instead of hands, washing hands after touching their eyes, nose, mouth.

Cleaning and disinfecting restrooms, bathhouses, inn room, cabins and frequently touched surfaces. Restrooms and bathhouses are cleaned daily or more often, based upon the level of park use.

We have always cleaned inn rooms and cabins between each guest stay. We are cleaning frequently touched surfaces more frequently with a disinfectant cleaning solution. We are providing antibacterial soaps in all soap dispensers throughout our parks.

Resources

Looking for more information about the coronavirus? Here are a few resources to help:

