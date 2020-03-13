Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency closes Hunter Education Classes, Shooting Ranges

March 13, 2020
 

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN –  Due to the Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s declared state of emergency, and for the health of the public, all Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) hunter education classes and firings ranges will be closed until further notice.

Governor Lee issued Executive Order No. 14 on Thursday declaring a state of emergency in Tennessee to facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

