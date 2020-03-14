|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Academy to be closed March 16th-31st
Clarksville, TN – This morning, after discussions among the Clarksville Academy Administrative team, and in compliance with the wishes of Tennessee’s governor, Clarksville Academy has decided to shift to working, teaching, and learning remotely, instituting Clarksville Academy at Home, beginning Tuesday, March 17th.
Families with medication in the nurse’s office will be allowed to pick up prescriptions on campus Monday, March 16th, between the hours of 7:00am.-12:00pm.
To stay up to date on CA changes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19), please visit our website at: www.clarksvilleacademy.com/natural-disaster-illness-protocol/
SectionsEducation
TopicsClarksville, Clarksville Academy, Clarksville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Schools Closed
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed