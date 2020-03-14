Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Academy to be closed March 16th-31st

March 14, 2020
 

Clarksville AcademyClarksville, TN – This morning, after discussions among the Clarksville Academy Administrative team, and in compliance with the wishes of Tennessee’s governor, Clarksville Academy has decided to shift to working, teaching, and learning remotely, instituting Clarksville Academy at Home, beginning Tuesday, March 17th.

School Closed

**Monday will continue to be a professional development day where faculty can work remotely or on campus. No students, parents, or teachers will be permitted to be on campus between March 17th-31st.

Families with medication in the nurse’s office will be allowed to pick up prescriptions on campus Monday, March 16th, between the hours of 7:00am.-12:00pm.

To stay up to date on CA changes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19), please visit our website at: www.clarksvilleacademy.com/natural-disaster-illness-protocol/


