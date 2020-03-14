Clarksville Gas and Water Department implements measures to lower risk of workplace exposure to Coronavirus

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is implementing measures within its facilities to lower the risk to employees and the public of exposure to acute respiratory illnesses such as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

These measures follow state and federal U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for employers on how to decrease the potential spread of illnesses like COVID-19 in the workplace.

Beginning at 8:00am Monday, March 16th all Clarksville Gas and Water Department facilities where business transactions are conducted face-to-face with the public — including customer service centers, administration and engineering offices, and water and wastewater treatment plants — will be closed to customers and visitors. Conditions will be monitored frequently, and the public will be notified promptly when full access resumes.

Employees will report to work to perform normal utility operations during scheduled work hours, 8:00am to 4:30pm, Monday to Friday. Treatment plants will operate around the clock as normal, but no transactions will be conducted that involve in-person contact such as customer bill payments.

Customers are encouraged to make bill payments on time by accessing the online customer account management feature, WebConnect, at www.clarksvillegw.com. Customers also may pay-by-phone using the Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, and follow the interactive voice prompts; pay by regular mail with the bill stub; or deposit payments in customer service center drop boxes at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street.

Clarksville Gas and Water will not turn off services on past due accounts while customer service centers are temporarily closed to the public nor will late fees or penalties be applied to past due accounts for one month’s billing cycle.

The Madison Street drive-thru window service will be open only to receive building contractor documents to process new construction requests.

The Clarskville Gas and Water Department main phone line, 931.645.7400, and the emergency after-hours number, 931.645.0116, are operational for customer service inquiries and gas, water and sewer emergency calls. Service requests will be dispatched as normal with the limitation that customers and technicians will maintain a 6-foot distance from one another while technicians perform work at the customer’s residence or business.

Additionally, customer meter test requests will not be accepted while risk prevention measures are in place.

“Please keep in mind that these are preventative measures and it’s our responsibility to put them in place until further notice for the safety of the community and our employees who perform routine duties that put them in close contact with the public,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas and Water General Manager.

“Our goal is to lower the risk of exposure in the workplace while continuing to deliver essential utility services. I thank you for your understanding and cooperation until there is no longer a risk and facilities can be reopened to the public,” Riggins stated.

Important information about the coronavirus and other similar diseases may be viewed on the CDC’s website, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

