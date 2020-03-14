Clarksville-Montgomery County System announces Schools to close March 16th-27th

Montgomery County, TN – Base on the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) is following recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) by closing schools the week of March 16th-20th, 2020.

If needed, parents/guardians whose children have medications at school can pick them up at their child’s school on Monday, March 16th between 7:00am and 11:00am.

As a reminder, Spring Break will be March 23rd-27th.

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus), please refer to our website, www.cmcss.net

CMCSS employees will receive specific information about their work schedules.

