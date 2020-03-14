Hopkinsville Community College temporarily changes all courses to online instruction through April 12th

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will move all courses to online instruction through Sunday April 12th as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.

All HCC campuses will remain open during this period offering business and student support services while practicing social distancing.

Changes in the college’s operations are still evolving, but the following areas have been finalized to date:

HCC will move to all online course instruction Monday, March 13th – Sunday, April 12th.

Blackboard workshops for students who are unfamiliar with online courses will be scheduled with social distancing utilized. Additional details to come.

All public, special events scheduled on campus will be canceled.

Limited computer lab access will be available. Additional details to come.

The Rotary Club of Hopkinsville Learning Resource Center (Library), Tutoring Center, Barnes & Noble Bookstore and Testing Center will all be open with regular hours at this time with social distancing utilized.

HCC plans to resume all normal course delivery methods on Monday, April 13th.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will make a determination about the rest of the semester by April 10th,” explained HCC President Alissa Young.

“We realize that the situation could change quickly. Our campus crisis team is meeting daily and will continue to do so during this time,” she continued.

Updates can be found on HCC’s social media pages and the HCC COVID-19 (Coronavirus) webpage at https://hopkinsville.kctcs.edu/covid-19/.

