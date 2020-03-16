Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Athletics Director Gerald Harrison releases statement on OVC Spring Sports Cancellation

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Statement from Austin Peay State University (APSU) Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison regarding the OVC’s cancellation of all Spring sports at 9:00am, Monday, March 16th, 2020:

“We fully support the decision of the OVC Council of Presidents to cancel Spring athletics competitions,” said Austin Peay State University Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison. “While I believe athletics is a part of the tapestry of America, we as leaders must do what’s right to protect our student-athletes, coaches and supporters.”

Gerald Harrison named 14th Austin Peay State University Athletics Director. (Jon Gardiner/Duke University)

During this period, Austin Peay athletics will continue our pursuit of excellence and working toward our goal of being the most complete athletics department in the OVC,” Harrison stated.




