Clarksville-Montgomery County School System releases Closure Update

Montgomery County, TN – Tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17th, 2020, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System reports that CMCSS middle schools and high schools will be open from 7:00am-11:00am for students to pick up their assigned laptops or important personal items that were left at the school.

To reduce the number of individuals coming into the school, it is preferred that only the student come to the front office.

Elementary schools will not be open.

As of this time, all CMCSS schools will be closed through March 30th. CMCSS has developed a plan to provide meals to students through the closure. This plan will be communicated to families this afternoon.

