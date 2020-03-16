Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System releases Closure Update

March 16, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Montgomery County, TN – Tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17th, 2020, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System reports that CMCSS middle schools and high schools will be open from 7:00am-11:00am for students to pick up their assigned laptops or important personal items that were left at the school.

School Closed

To reduce the number of individuals coming into the school, it is preferred that only the student come to the front office.

Elementary schools will not be open.

As of this time, all CMCSS schools will be closed through March 30th. CMCSS has developed a plan to provide meals to students through the closure. This plan will be communicated to families this afternoon.


Sections

Education

Topics

, , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives