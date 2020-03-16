Clarksville Transit System takes precautions to limit Coronavirus

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Transit System (CTS) is taking extra precautions to prevent the possible spread of the nationwide coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

CTS has increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of its vehicles and facilities. Buses and vans normally are cleaned and disinfected with hospital-grade disinfectant every night. Beginning Monday, and continuing throughout the emergency, all buses will undergo extra cleaning at least three times daily while at the Transit Center.

All of the system’s operators recently have completed training on techniques to control and prevent the spread of air-borne pathogens.

Touchable surfaces at all CTS facilities are being wiped down with disinfectant every two hours and steam cleaning of those surfaces is being completed every four hours.

Proper handwashing techniques are being stressed to all employees and passengers. CTS also is securing and installing additional hand sanitizer stations at its Transit Center.

CTS officials encourage anyone who is feeling ill or showing symptoms COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, to stay home and contact their health care provider. Information about COVID-19 and the coronavirus outbreak is online here.

CTS continues to operate all routes as normal with the exception of Peay Pickup routes 900 and 901, which are not operating because classes have been suspended at Austin Peay State University until March 23rd and moved online thereafter.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics