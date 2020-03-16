Dr. Manny Sethi Announces Campaign Steps to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus

Nashville, TN – Republican Senate candidate and conservative outsider Dr. Manny Sethi announced that he would be limiting campaign appearances and events for the time being, due to the coronavirus threat.

“As a trauma surgeon, I know the first thing you always do is stop the bleeding. As a result, our campaign is taking strong steps to prevent the spread and threat of COVID-19,” said Dr. Manny.

“Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended no gatherings of over 50 people for the next eight weeks. In order to keep Tennesseans safe, I am scaling down campaign appearances and events,” Dr. Manny stated.. “Additionally, my team will be engaging in social distancing by working remotely. We have an excellent team statewide who are working to win in August, and they will continue to do so from the safety of their own homes.”

Dr. Manny also announced a tele-town hall on Thursday, March 19th at 12:00pm CT on Facebook. Please follow this link to submit questions and get more information on his town hall event.

Previously, Dr. Manny has announced his plan to combat the Coronavirus, as well as some tips to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus threat.

About Dr. Manny Sethi

Dr. Manny Sethi is an orthopedic trauma surgeon and the founder of Healthy Tennessee, a nonprofit organization designed to promote preventative health care across the state. This organization has cared for thousands of patients in almost every county in Tennessee.

Raised in Coffee County, Dr. Manny received his undergraduate degree from Brown University. He then went on to receive his medical degree from Harvard Medical School. After college, as a Fulbright Scholar he worked in Tunisia with children suffering from muscular dystrophy. Dr. Manny returned home to Tennessee to impact change in healthcare and education.

He is married to Maya. Together they have two children, and the family attends McKendree United Methodist Church in Nashville.

More information about Dr. Manny and his campaign can be found at DrMannyforSenate.com.

