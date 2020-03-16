Montgomery County Clerk’s Office Encourages Use of Online Services

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Montgomery County Clerk Kellie Jackson highly encourage the use of online renewal services to help reduce any possible spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

According to Montgomery County Clerk Kellie Jackson, approximately 800 people a day or 4,000 people per week come into the County Clerk’s office for various services.

“At least 1,000 people per week come to the office for vehicle registration renewals, alone,” said Jackson. “It is a priority for us to keep our citizens and our employees safe and well, so we are requesting that residents please use online services for vehicle renewals when possible.”

To take advantage of the online renewal service, simply visit www.mcgtn.org/clerk/online-renewals. Information about all services through the clerk’s office can be found at www.mcgtn.org/clerk/.

Mayor Durrett is requesting that citizens use as many online services as possible during this time in order to limit the transmission of COVID-19 to surfaces and the citizens of Clarksville, Montgomery County.

“We need residents to work with us to control the spread of COVID-19. If you can help a neighbor access online services, please assist them. It’s important that we work together to help one another and maintain our well-being,” encourages Mayor Durrett.

For the latest info, the Tennessee Department of Health updates all positive cases of coronavirus disease by county (COVID-19) at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html at 2:00pm daily. Also, the CDC provides the following information for best practices to avoid COVID-19 (Coronavirus) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html

