Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn issues Statement on School Closures

March 16, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Department of EducationNashville, TN – Today, Monday, March 16th, 2020, Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s announcement around school closures:

“We thank Governor Lee for encouraging school districts to close through the end of the month in order to protect the health and well being of Tennessee’s students, teachers, and entire communities across the state.

Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn

Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn

The Tennessee Department of Education team has been working overtime to communicate with districts and issue guidance to help them make plans and decisions to ensure a continuation of academic instruction as well as critical meal and other services for students during times of school closure.

Together with district leaders, our department’s top priority as we move forward is ensuring that students can stay healthy and have all the supports they need to continue learning.”

The Tennessee Department of Education will continually update guidance to school districts posted on our website: www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus.html

The Tennessee Department of Education also set up a hotline for district leaders 629.888.5898 or toll free 833.947.2115. The hotline is available Monday- Friday 6:30am–4:30pm CT.


Sections

Education

Topics

, , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives