Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn issues Statement on School Closures

Nashville, TN – Today, Monday, March 16th, 2020, Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s announcement around school closures:

“We thank Governor Lee for encouraging school districts to close through the end of the month in order to protect the health and well being of Tennessee’s students, teachers, and entire communities across the state.

The Tennessee Department of Education team has been working overtime to communicate with districts and issue guidance to help them make plans and decisions to ensure a continuation of academic instruction as well as critical meal and other services for students during times of school closure.

Together with district leaders, our department’s top priority as we move forward is ensuring that students can stay healthy and have all the supports they need to continue learning.”

The Tennessee Department of Education will continually update guidance to school districts posted on our website: www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus.html

The Tennessee Department of Education also set up a hotline for district leaders 629.888.5898 or toll free 833.947.2115. The hotline is available Monday- Friday 6:30am–4:30pm CT.

