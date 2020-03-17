Clarksville-Montgomery County School System makes adjustments to Meal Distribution

Montgomery County, TN – After monitoring and evaluating the meals for children plan that was announced yesterday, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has added three additional serving locations.

Additionally, the district has received a waiver from the USDA to serve both breakfast and lunch during one distribution window.

More than 1,300 students received meals today, the first date of the program.

From Wednesday, March 18th through Friday, March 20th, CMCSS will provide breakfast and lunch to individuals 18 years and younger at no cost. Breakfast and lunch will be distributed between 10:00am and Noon.

Meals will be distributed via a grab-and-go, curbside method at the following sites: Barkers Mill Elementary School, Barksdale Elementary School, Burt Elementary School, Byrns Darden Elementary School, Glenellen Elementary School, Kenwood Elementary School, Minglewood Elementary School, Moore Elementary School, and Ringgold Elementary School as well as Kenwood High School, Montgomery Central High School, Northeast High School, Northwest High School and West Creek High School.

The child receiving the meal must be present at the distribution site. Meals cannot be consumed on site, per USDA regulations.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics