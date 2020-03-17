|
Manna Café Ministries makes changes due to Coronavirus concerns
Clarksville, TN – In light of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) concerns, Manna Café Ministries has made several adjustments to their services.
“After praying and speaking with our staff and executive Board members this morning, we’re committed to continuing our services while also keeping our clients, staff, and volunteers safe. Our goal is to honor current guidelines while also remembering that many people have lost part or all of their income and need even more access to food, hygiene items, and so on,” said Manna Café Ministries Director Kenny York.
Until further notice, details are as follows:
Manna Café thanks the community for their continued support as they strive to meet the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors.
