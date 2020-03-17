Manna Café Ministries makes changes due to Coronavirus concerns

Clarksville, TN – In light of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) concerns, Manna Café Ministries has made several adjustments to their services.

“After praying and speaking with our staff and executive Board members this morning, we’re committed to continuing our services while also keeping our clients, staff, and volunteers safe. Our goal is to honor current guidelines while also remembering that many people have lost part or all of their income and need even more access to food, hygiene items, and so on,” said Manna Café Ministries Director Kenny York.

Until further notice, details are as follows:

Food distribution will continue on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:00am–4:00pm. Clients will be accepted into the lobby 10 at a time to strictly limit interaction.

Hot meals will continue on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturday mornings in the usual locations but will be distributed as to-go boxes only. In addition, Manna Café will add a Wednesday and Thursday evening hot meal at the Refuge Center (503 D. Street, in the Manna Village).

The free clinic on Thursdays will shift to every other Tuesday.

All other programs such as Change for Change and Operation Pomegranate are temporarily on hold.

Manna Café thanks the community for their continued support as they strive to meet the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics