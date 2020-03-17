Roxy Regional Theatre ceases operations through April 3rd

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre is committed to the safety of our patrons, staff and our community, which has led us to make a series of decisions concerning the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.

With the situation growing here in the United States and our own community, and while trying to be preemptive with what has occurred overseas, the Roxy Regional Theatre has made the difficult decision to temporarily cease operations, effective today, Tuesday, March 17th, 2020, through Friday, April 3rd, 2020.

This decision has been reached after much consideration, as the Roxy Regional Theatre is a cultural hub for art and entertainment in Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee.

The Roxy Regional Theatre previously announced that precautionary measures and delays to productions were put in place for the safety of all concerned, but we feel that the best course of action, at this point, is this temporary closure.

This is a voluntary closure through Friday, April 3rd, 2020. We do this to prioritize the overall health and safety of our patrons, staff and the community as a whole. This is the best way that we here at the Roxy Regional Theatre can pledge our commitment to flattening the curve of this outbreak.

During this temporary closure, the full-time staff of the Roxy Regional Theatre will continue to receive full pay, as will the actors and production staff currently under contract. With this said, we invite you to consider making a tax-deductible donation to the Roxy Regional Theatre as we navigate through this challenging time.

What Does This Mean For Me?

A Streetcar Named Desire

Our production of “A Streetcar Named Desire” has been postponed to open on Friday, April 10th, 2020, and run through Saturday, April 25th, 2020:

Friday, April 10th at 8:00pm

Saturday, April 11th at 8:00pm

Thursday, April 16th at 7:00pm

Friday, April 17th at 8:00pm

Saturday, April 18th at 2:00pm and 8:00pm

Thursday, April 23rd at 7:00pm

Friday, April 24th at 8:00pm

Saturday, April 25th at 8:00pm

All patrons who have already reserved their seats for the current dates of “A Streetcar Named Desire” will be contacted individually to re-book for a new date. We encourage you to re-book those tickets, but refunds will be available on a case-by-case basis. Thank you so much for your patience as we make these calls and emails.



Fahrenheit 451

Our production of “Fahrenheit 451” has been postponed to a later date. We have not concretely decided on those dates, but this production will continue in Season 37.

All patrons who have already reserved their seats for the current dates of Fahrenheit 451 will be automatically refunded through our ticketing agent, Vendini. A confirmation of refund will be sent to each patron individually. We will update you on the new dates for this production and encourage you to re-book our tickets at that point.

Season 37 Ten-Pack Holders

We understand that, in light of these cancellations, you may not be able to use all of your Season 37 Ten-Pack tickets before they expire. Please rest assured that we will make exceptions on a case-by-case basis. If you have any questions, please contact the box office.

Planter Bank Presents… Film Series

The Planters Bank Presents… Film Series will be cancelled at this time. Showings of “The Little Mermaid” on Sunday, March 22nd at 2:00pm and “Peter Pan” on Sunday, March 29th at 2:00pm have been cancelled.

All patrons who have already purchased their tickets for the showing of "The Little Mermaid" are asked to email or call 931.645.7699 to arrange reimbursement. If patrons have not contacted the Roxy Regional Theatre box office by Tuesday, March 31st, 2020, those monies will be added to the Roxy Regional Theatre's "Give Our Actors Wings" travel stipend campaign.

School of the Arts

Following the decision made by the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, the Roxy Regional Theatre School of the Arts will remain closed through the month of March 2020. We will continue to assess the situation through the coming weeks and work in conjunction with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System as we make any further decisions.

*protected email*

While we are closed temporarily, please continue to check our website, your inboxes and all our social media platforms for all the up-to-date information and possible ways to get theatre lovers together electronically through the next several weeks. You may also contact our box office at 931.645.7699, and we will try to get back with you as soon as possible. During this time, please stay safe, follow every precaution, and be well.

Thank you for your understanding, patience and support of YOUR Roxy Regional Theatre and we look forward to serving you throughout the remainder of Season 37 as we “Experience a New Story.”



Sincerely,

Ryan Bowie

Executive Director

