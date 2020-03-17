|
Tennessee Department of Human Services customers encouraged to apply online during Coronavirus Emergency
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is encouraging its customers to stay home during the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) state of emergency and take advantage of the online resources that are available.
This includes new resources that were made available online today for those with a financial need who were impacted by the March 3rd tornado disaster.
Individuals can apply for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits and the Families First/Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Emergency Cash Assistance program from home.
TDHS is encouraging applicants to start the pre-application process online and upload documents to the department’s website www.tn.gov/humanservices.html
Once those documents are submitted, applicants can complete the application process by calling the Family Assistance Service Center at 866.311.4287 from 8:00am until 4:30pm CT Monday through Friday.
D-SNAP provides temporary food assistance benefits loaded onto an EBT (electronic benefit transfer) card that can be used at any authorized SNAP retailer or grocery store.
Anyone living or working in approved Davidson County zip codes (37209, 37208, 37218, 37243, 37213, 37207, 37206, 37214, 37076), Wilson County, or Putnam County may be eligible for D-SNAP if the household meets income requirements, isn’t currently receiving SNAP, and has experienced at least one of the following conditions as a direct result of the March 3rd severe weather:
Applicants for D-SNAP should apply by March 24th and provide any available information that indicates their identity, residence, and income.
Existing SNAP recipients who’ve already requested replacement benefits do not need to take any further action, call, or come into the office to apply for additional SNAP benefits that might be available.
The Emergency Cash Assistance program provides a one-time cash payment to families significantly impacted by the March 3rd weather disaster.
This money is funded by the Families First/TANF program and provides:
To be eligible, families must include a child under the age of 18 or a pregnant woman, have a valid Social Security Number, and live in a house or apartment or worked for a business that received significant damage during the March 3rd storm. The Emergency Cash Assistance program is available to eligible families in Benton, Carroll, Davidson, Gibson, Putnam, and Wilson counties.
Applicants for the Emergency Cash Assistance program should apply by March 24th and provide a home or rental insurance claim document, an official statement from the landlord, or verification showing proof of a submitted FEMA application. Household income or bank account information is also required.
Applications for the Emergency Cash Assistance program and D-SNAP will be accepted beginning Monday, March 16th, 2020. If an individual is unable to apply online or call in, applications will be accepted in person at the below locations including our new temporary office in Davidson County.
DHS employees can provide further guidance if there is difficulty locating documentation.
The additional TDHS services are always available online:
Attention, Anti-Fraud Warning
You must tell the truth when you apply for D-SNAP benefits, replacements, and supplements. You may not sell, trade, or give away your EBT card. You may NOT receive Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance twice for the same disaster. All applications are subject to review. If you get benefits to which you are not entitled, you WILL be required to pay them back. If you break the SNAP rules you may be disqualified from the program, fined up to $250,000, and/or put in jail for up to 20 years.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800.877.8339.
Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.
To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866.632.9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: 202.690.7442; or (3) email:
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Learn more about the Tennessee Department of Human Services at www.tn.gov/humanservices.
