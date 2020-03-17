|
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Bulletin #1
Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s daily press conferences can be viewed live each day this week through Thursday at 3:00pm CT here.
Governor Lee has also established a website specific to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) updates which can be found here.
Announcements
COVID-19 Testing Sites
Remote assessment sites for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) are quickly becoming available through the help of private providers. Remote assessment sites, casually referred to as “drive through testing” allow Tennesseans to safely pursue COVID-19 testing without creating unnecessary risks in traditional clinical settings. The updated list of remote assessment sites is available here.
School Closures
On Monday, March 16th, Governor Lee urged school districts across Tennessee to close by Friday, March 20th, and all districts have agreed to do so.
Below is Governor Lee’s full statement:
“As the response to COVID-19 evolves, I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday, March 20th, 2020 at the latest. Schools should remain closed through March 31st, 2020 to further mitigate the spread of this infectious disease and we will issue further guidance prior to March 31st.”
“Superintendents and local leadership have the full support of my administration to determine effective dates for closure this week as they evaluate what is best for families within their respective districts. We understand the tremendous burden school closure places on families, and we will continue to work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure we continue essential supports like meals for students in need.”
“Every Tennessean has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I urge Tennesseans to be quick to help neighbors as new needs surface with the closure of schools.”
Essential Supports for Students Continue Through Closure
The Tennessee Department of Education applied for and received two nutrition waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide School Food Authorities (SFAs) flexibility to continue to provide meals to at-risk students who rely on meals. This will permit eligible districts to serve meals in a flexible delivery model. Additional information can be found here.
Department Actions for Targeted Relief
Child Care Facilities
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)
Expanded Unemployment Relief
Relief for Local Governments
Current Department of Health Testing Results (as of 2 p.m. 3/17)
For more information on COVID-19 in Tennessee, please visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website here.
