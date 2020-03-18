AAA reports Tennessee Gas Price Average down 12 Cents

Clarksville-Montgomery County has Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee gas price average continues to decrease amid growing concerns about COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and has dropped 12 cents since this time last week.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.04 which is nearly 17 cents less than one month ago and 31 cents less than one year ago.

“Motorists have been seeing significant decreases at the pump in a short amount of time, ” said Megan Cooper, AAA spokesperson.

“AAA expects Tennessee gas prices to continue trending cheaper, with the high likelihood of the state average hitting less than $2.00/gallon before the end of the week,” stated Cooper.

National Gas Prices

As crude oil prices trend close to $30.00/bbl, Americans are seeing pump prices plummet across the country. On the week, gas price averages in 35 states decreased by double-digits, pushing the national average to $2.25, the cheapest price point of the year.

At $2.25, the national gas price average is 13 cents cheaper on the week and nearly 20 cents less than the beginning of the month.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI increased by 23 cents to settle at $31.73. Fears about COVID-19 and the crude price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia pushed crude prices lower last week. After President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. Department of Energy would purchase oil to top off the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, crude prices rallied briefly.

However, the announcement is unlikely to help increase crude prices further since the limited number of barrels the U.S. could purchase is small when compared to the dramatic reduction in global crude demand as a result of reduced economic activity due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Moving into this week, crude prices are likely to continue decreasing as the world grapples with how to contain the ongoing international public health crisis and associated economic challenges that could lead to a global recession. Until the price war ends and fears about COVID-19 (Coronavirus) subside, domestic crude prices are likely to remain low.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Morristown ($2.13), Johnson City ($2.09), Nashville ($2.08)

metro markets – Morristown ($2.13), Johnson City ($2.09), Nashville ($2.08) Least expensive metro markets – Cleveland ($1.84), Chattanooga ($1.93), Clarksville ($1.99)

AAA Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $2.257 $2.268 $2.381 $2.440 $2.543 Tennessee $2.039 $2.051 $2.160 $2.208 $2.349 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, banking, financial services, and travel offerings to over 13.5 million members across 13 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. Visit AAA on the Internet at AAA.com.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics