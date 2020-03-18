Austin Peay State University delays Spring Commencement because of new Coronavirus Pandemic

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, March 17th, 2020, Austin Peay State University (APSU) announced it was delaying this spring’s commencement ceremony because of concerns over the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Commencement is my favorite event of the year, and we look forward to celebrating and honoring you for your significant accomplishments,” Austin Peay State University President Alisa White said in an email to graduating students.

“After thoughtful discussion based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations to avoid large social gatherings for the next eight weeks, we have determined that Spring Commencement should not occur May 8th and 9th,” stated White.

Last week, the University announced it was moving all classes online to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Classes will remain online throughout the spring semester. On Sunday, the CDC recommended that no event with 50 or more people should take place for the next eight weeks.

“Over the next few weeks, we will continue to monitor CDC guidelines and will attempt to identify a later date for spring commencement based upon updated guidance from the CDC,” White said.

If the University is able to identify an alternative date for spring commencement, graduates can either participate in that ceremony, the August ceremony or the December ceremony. If the University cannot find a suitable date for its spring commencement, graduates will be able to participate in the August or December ceremonies. Information, including any updates about a rescheduled spring commencement, will be posted to the commencement website, www.apsu.edu/commencement

“I’m very sorry for the disruption,” White said. “Our goal is to do what we can to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and to keep you and the rest of our Austin Peay State University family as safe and healthy as possible.”

For questions about commencement, contact the APSU Office of the Registrar at 931.221.7150 or *protected email*

For information on Austin Peay State University’s response to the new coronavirus, visit www.apsu.edu/coronavirus

