Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County names Lynn Stokes new Board President

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Tennessee (HFHMCTN) is pleased to announce Lynn Stokes as the new Board President of the local affiliate.

Stokes was voted into office in February 2020. She will take over for Past President Kevin Underwood, who previously served for two years in the role.

“I am so pleased Lynn agreed to lead our board,” said Rob Selkow, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County. “She not only brings experience, but a heart for the work of Habitat that will inspire everyone on our team and the families we serve.”

Lynn first became interested in the unique contributions that nonprofit organizations make in communities around Middle Tennessee while working as a CPA at a local accounting firm where she performed audits of local governments and nonprofit organizations.

She has been a member of the HFHMCTN Board of Directors for the last four years and served as treasurer for three years.

“Habitat’s mission is putting God’s love into action by helping to build affordable homes for those in need. That mission provides love and hope for families and neighborhoods in Clarksville. The families, staff, and volunteers at Habitat are enthusiastic, creative, and committed. They make me a better person just being around them,” Lynn said.

Lynn has lived in Clarksville for 35 years, and she and her husband raised three sons here. During her professional career she served as Internal Auditor for the City of Clarksville for nine years. She is a member of Gateway Christian Church where she serves as treasurer. She also serves on the Audit Committee of the City of Clarksville.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed 98 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials. The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County.

For more information call 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org

