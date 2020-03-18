|
Hopkinsville Community College to transition to full virtual services on March 23rd
Hopkinsville, KY – After much deliberation, (HCC) administrators have decided that beginning on Monday, March 23rd, 2020 the college will transition to virtual services.
This means that campus buildings including the bookstore, labs, and testing centers will no longer be accessible to students or the public.
Classes and library services are still accessible online. “We feel this is the best course of action to help keep everyone healthy and safe,” explained HCC President Alissa Young.
“We hope that our online class instruction will be temporary through April 12th, but COVID-19 (Coronavirus) quarantine advisement will dictate our decisions,” she continued.
Online Class Instruction
Students can access all of their courses via Blackboard. Blackboard tutorials are available online as well as Blackboard technical support at 713.333.7300.
Student, Business, and Workforce Services
Student, business, and workforce services are still available at HCC. General information can be discussed by phone, SKYPE, or email.
Free Internet Services
During the COVID-19 pandemic, several area internet service providers are offering free internet service to students. For further information
“We continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation as information changes quickly at state and national levels. We understand the stress that comes with uncertainty and change. We want everyone to know that HCC employees are still here to serve students even though we may be doing it away from our Hopkinsville and Fort Campbell campuses,” stated Young.
