Together, America will prevail
Washington, D.C. – “I want all Americans to understand,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter this afternoon. “We are at war with an invisible enemy, but that enemy is no match for the spirit and resolve of the American people.”
No nation on Earth will emerge stronger and more united than ours.
Today, the President announced more groundbreaking steps to slow the spread of the virus and help every American community brave the storm:
President Donald Trump held a phone meeting today with 130 CEOs to hear directly what they need to respond to this crisis. Defeating this virus will take a historic partnership between our public and private sectors. The Trump Administration is leading that charge.
“But for all of these important steps, there is no substitute for the action of the American people.”
Mist Read: “VP: We need the American people’s help to fight coronavirus now”
TopicsCanada, Cornoavirus, COVID-19, Donald J. Trump, Federal Emergency Managment Agency, FEMA, Mike Pence, U.S. Deparmtent of Defense, U.S. President, U.S. Vice President, Washington D.C.
