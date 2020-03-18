Together, America will prevail

Washington, D.C. – “I want all Americans to understand,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter this afternoon. “We are at war with an invisible enemy, but that enemy is no match for the spirit and resolve of the American people.”



He’s right. Thanks to the dedication of our doctors, nurses, and scientists—as well as the love, patriotism, and determination of our citizens—no country is better prepared to meet this challenge than America.

No nation on Earth will emerge stronger and more united than ours.



The Federal Government is leaving no stone unturned in its unprecedented response.

Today, the President announced more groundbreaking steps to slow the spread of the virus and help every American community brave the storm:

The Defense Department will massively expand medical resources, making 5 million respirator masks and 2,000 ventilators available for use

FEMA is now activated in every region of the country and at the highest level

The Department of Housing & Urban Development will be suspending foreclosures and evictions until the end of April

Health & Human Services will also suspend foreclosures and evictions

Navy hospital ships are being deployed to impacted areas

America and Canada will halt all non-essential travel across their border

President Donald Trump held a phone meeting today with 130 CEOs to hear directly what they need to respond to this crisis. Defeating this virus will take a historic partnership between our public and private sectors. The Trump Administration is leading that charge.



President Donald Trump: With Defense Production Act, more resources will be mobilized



History has shown that our nation always rises to the occasion when staring down uncertain and trying times. The American people are proving that once again now—and the President couldn’t be prouder, Vice President Mike Pence wrote in USA Today.





