TSSAA postpones Hall of Fame Ceremony

Hermitage, TN – Amid the concerns of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and the recommendations being made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) feel it is in the best interest of all involved to postpone the 2020 TSSAA Hall of Fame luncheon and induction ceremony.

The luncheon was originally set to be held on Saturday, April 18th, 2020 at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Murfreesboro, TN.

We are working with the hotel in hopes to secure a date and will make an announcement when a new date is finalized.

Please contact Heather Carter at *protected email* or Bernard Childress at *protected email* if you have any questions or need additional information.

