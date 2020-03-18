|
White House Announces Partnership with Ad Council, Major Media Networks, Digital Platforms for COVID-19 Messages
Washington, D.C. – President Donald J. Trump today announced a major partnership with the Ad Council, major media networks, and digital platforms to effectively communicate accurate and timely information directly to the American people.
This partnership is another important component of the all-of-America response to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and will benefit high-risk populations and the general public with public service announcements (PSAs) around social distancing, personal hygiene, and mental health.
As a result of this announcement, the following products are created as a result of this partnership:
The PSAs direct audiences to visit coronavirus.gov, a centralized resource that includes up-to-date information on the crisis.
All PSAs and content will air and run during air time and space that will be donated by the media and coordinated through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services.
For media assets, visit coronavirus.adcouncilkit.org
