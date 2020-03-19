Beachaven Vineyards and Winery operating on Limited Hours

Clarksville, TN – Beachaven Vineyards and Winery will be operating on limited hours 9:00am-5:00pm daily and Sundays 12:00pm-5:00pm.

In an effort to keep our community, customers and employees safe during these uncertain times we made necessary changes on Monday, March 16th, 2020.

At this time, Beachaven Vineyards and Winery will be open for purchases and pick up only.

No tours will be given until further notice.

All events for the month of March will be rescheduled if possible.

Beachaven Vineyards and Winery encourages you to place an online order for complimentary curbside pick up. Alternatively, all shipping orders placed through March 31st will received 50% off shipping costs.

Please be aware we are monitoring the CDC, state and national recommendations as things are changing rapidly. Beachaven Vineyards and Winery will update you as often as possible.

Thank you for your continued support. Our customers and employees health and well being is our top priority.

